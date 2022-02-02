5-Star LB Harold Perkins Commits to LSU over Florida, Texas A&M, More

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports.com

5-star linebacker Harold Perkins committed to the LSU Tigers on Wednesday after decommitting from Texas A&M on Jan. 24.

Shea Dixon of 247Sports reported he chose the Tigers over the Aggies and Florida Gators.

The 6'2½", 210-pound recruit out of Texas initially committed to the Aggies on Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-America Game.

Perkins had been part of a stacked 2022 class for Texas A&M, one that still ranks No. 1 in the nation, per 247Sports.

247Sports Composite ranks Perkins as the No. 2 overall prospect out of Texas in the 2022 class and the No. 2 linebacker in the country. He is also ranked as the eighth-best player in the nation overall.

247Sports midland region recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks touted Perkins as a "dynamic two-way player with big-play ability" and one that "possesses the potential to become a multiyear impact starter at the high-major level with long-term early-round NFL draft upside."

Perkins' commitment to LSU should come as no surprise after his uncle told 247Sports that his nephew wanted to go to Baton Rouge to meet Brian Kelly and the rest of the Tigers' new coaching staff in January.

"The one place he's talking about going is LSU," Perkins' uncle Alvin Walton said. "He's been talking to Coach [Brian] Kelly and that entire staff. He wants to go meet them."

Perkins figures to have an immediate impact for the Tigers, and his commitment only strengthens the depth of the 2022 class, which also includes 4-star players Will Campbell, Walker Howard, Quency Wiggins and Emery Jones, among others.