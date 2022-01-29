Tom Brady's Father Calls Report That Bucs QB Is Retiring an 'Unsubstantiated Rumor'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady's future in the NFL is unclear despite a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington on Saturday saying that the quarterback is retiring from football.

Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., told KRON4 News that his son is not retiring and added "an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor."

Brady's father also told NFL Network's Mike Giardi: "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong."

In addition to Brady's father's comments, Michael Silver of Bally Sports reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has contacted Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to tell him he has not made a decision about his future.

Brady's agent, Don Yee, also released a statement saying, "Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy."

Brady has been open about his uncertain future in the NFL following the Bucs' NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 44-year-old said on his Let's Go! podcast (via ESPN's Jenna Laine) on Monday that his family would have a significant impact on whether he would return for a 23rd season:



"I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

Brady previously said he wanted to play until he was 45, which will be in August.



The all-time great assembled another MVP-worthy season in 2021. He completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. It was just the second time he's thrown for more than 5,000 yards in a season.

Brady is under contract with the Buccaneers through 2022. But if he does call it quits, he'll undoubtedly be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027. If he doesn't, he'll have at least one more season to continue etching his name into the record books before being called to Canton.

In addition to winning seven Super Bowls, the legendary quarterback also has five Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards, three first-team All-Pro selections, 15 Pro Bowl nods and numerous records, including the most wins by a starting quarterback.

