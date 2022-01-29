Tom Brady Avoids Fine by NFL After Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty in Bucs vs. Rams

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL will not fine Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during his team's 30-27 NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

Brady was upset with officials that Rams edge-rusher Von Miller did not get a roughing the passer penalty after a first-half hit.

The quarterback, who suffered a bloodied lip, got into referee Shawn Hochuli's face and was soon issued the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his 22-year career.

Brady and the Bucs struggled in the first half and trailed 27-3 in the third quarter before storming back to tie the game at 27. However, the Rams marched down the field in the final seconds and won on a Matt Gay field goal to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

That might have been Brady's last game in the NFL.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was retiring:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

But Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., said his son did not have retirement plans, per Kylen Mills of KRON 4:

Brady's agent, Don Yee, released a statement saying that the quarterback would reveal his plans in due time:

Regardless of what happens, Brady has the most decorated resume in NFL history thanks to his record seven Super Bowl wins, 15 Pro Bowl nods, three regular-season NFL MVP awards, five Super Bowl MVP awards and more.

He holds the all-time league records for passing touchdowns, passing yards and wins.