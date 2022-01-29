Tom Brady Avoids Fine by NFL After Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty in Bucs vs. Rams

Tom Brady Avoids Fine by NFL After Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty in Bucs vs. RamsJanuary 30, 2022
The NFL will not fine Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during his team's 30-27 NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
The NFL didn’t fine <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a> QB Tom Brady for his run-in with referee Shawn Hochuli after a hit bloodied his lip last week. <br><br>Hochuli said he flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct because he “got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language.” But no fine.
Brady was upset with officials that Rams edge-rusher Von Miller did not get a roughing the passer penalty after a first-half hit.
The quarterback, who suffered a bloodied lip, got into referee Shawn Hochuli's face and was soon issued the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his 22-year career.
Brady and the Bucs struggled in the first half and trailed 27-3 in the third quarter before storming back to tie the game at 27. However, the Rams marched down the field in the final seconds and won on a Matt Gay field goal to advance to the NFC Championship Game.
That might have been Brady's last game in the NFL.
ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was retiring:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffDarlington?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeffDarlington</a> and me. <br><br>More coming on <a href="https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ">https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ</a>. <a href="https://t.co/6CHWmMlyXg">pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg</a>
But Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., said his son did not have retirement plans, per Kylen Mills of KRON 4:
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells <a href="https://twitter.com/kron4news?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kron4news</a> that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. <a href="https://twitter.com/kron4news?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kron4news</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TomBrady?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TomBrady</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>
Brady's agent, Don Yee, released a statement saying that the quarterback would reveal his plans in due time:
Regardless of what happens, Brady has the most decorated resume in NFL history thanks to his record seven Super Bowl wins, 15 Pro Bowl nods, three regular-season NFL MVP awards, five Super Bowl MVP awards and more.
He holds the all-time league records for passing touchdowns, passing yards and wins.