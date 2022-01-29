Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Talks with LV About HC Opening 'Proceeding Very Well'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The first meeting between Josh McDaniels and Las Vegas Raiders about the team's vacant head-coaching position was reportedly fruitful for both sides.

Per Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson on Saturday, McDaniels interviewed with Raiders officials all day on Friday and had dinner with them in the evening with "everything proceeding very well so far."

There appears to be significant interest from both sides in making a deal happen.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Raiders owner Mark Davis will speak with McDaniels on Saturday and a "hire could come as quickly as this weekend" if things go well.

Wilson reported on Friday that McDaniels told Raiders officials he wouldn't accept their request for an interview unless he was going to be offered the job.

"And the Raiders told McDaniels that if and when he was offered the position, he needed to be prepared to accept," Wilson wrote. "Sources emphasized that all parties are on the same page, including McDaniels, (Dave) Ziegler, Raiders owner Mark Davis, and team president Dan Ventrelle."

According to Wilson, Ziegler is expected to be hired as the Raiders general manager. The 38-year-old has spent the past nine seasons with the New England Patriots, including serving as director of player personnel in 2021.

McDaniels is in his second stint as Patriots offensive coordinator. He returned to the organization in 2012 after stint as Denver Broncos head coach (2009-10) and one season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the St. Louis Rams (2011).

In his prior head coaching experience in Denver, McDaniels was fired 12 games into his second season after going 11-17 overall.

The Indianapolis Colts announced McDaniels was going to be their next head coach in February 2018, but he later backed out of the deal to remain with the Patriots.

New England's offense finished ninth in Football Outsiders' DVOA this season, finishing in the top 10 in both passing and rushing DVOA. The Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills 47-17 in the AFC Wild Card Game.

Rich Bisaccia finished the season as interim head coach for the Raiders after replacing Jon Gruden on Oct. 11. He led the team to a 7-5 record and a berth in the playoffs, but they lost 26-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Game on Jan. 15.