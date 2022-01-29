WWE 2K22 Gameplay Trailer Released Featuring Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, More

Source: WWE.com

The road to WrestleMania officially begins on Saturday with the Royal Rumble, but WWE and 2K are also giving fans more reasons to get excited.

2K released an official gameplay trailer Saturday for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game featuring Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker and many more superstars:

Last week provided initial details about some of the changes 2K made to the video game. ESPN's Tim Fiorvanti noted one of the biggest differences is "completely redesigned gameplay engine."

In the game's official announcement trailer released on Jan. 20, it was revealed gamers who preorder WWE 2K22 will get three playable versions of The Undertaker.

Another feature of the game is 2K Showcase, which will allow players to go through some of the biggest matches and moments from Mysterio's legendary career.

2K has yet to announce the full roster for the game. The original nWo, with Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Syxx, will be available in the nWo 4-Life edition of the game.

WWE 2K22 will be available on Playstation, Xbox and PC on March 11. Players who preorder the deluxe or nWo 4-Life editions will have early access on March 8.