Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. Told Me Not to Join Browns When We Discussed Teaming Up

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller said teammate Odell Beckham Jr. delivered a simple message when they discussed teaming up during workouts last offseason.

"Don't come to Cleveland," Beckham said, as Miller described in an interview with Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated on Friday.

They ended up landing in L.A. a short time apart. Miller was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Rams on Nov. 1, and Beckham signed there just 10 days later after being waived by the Browns.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver's career was derailed during his two-plus year stay in Cleveland. After a dominant start to his NFL tenure with the New York Giants, including three straight years with at least 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, he posted more pedestrian numbers with the Browns, thanks in part to injuries.

Beckham had also become basically frozen out of the Cleveland offense this year, tallying just 17 catches through six appearances, and it led his father, Odell Beckham Sr., to post an 11-minute Instagram video showing how his son was being misused.

The 29-year-old LSU product was released by the Browns less than a week later and generated interest from several contenders, but Miller told Bishop the receiver was ready to make their offseason conversations become reality.

"It's time, man," Beckham told Miller. "Time to put it all together."

The veterans have played a key role in helping the Rams earn a place opposite the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Miller recorded 10 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in playoff wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beckham tallied 10 receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown in those contests.

Both players are also scheduled to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, so they will have the opportunity to continue their partnership, either in Los Angeles or elsewhere.

Just don't bet on Cleveland as the destination if they decide to link up with a new team.