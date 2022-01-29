Henrik Lundqvist's No. 30 Jersey Retired by Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Henrik Lundqvist's No. 30 is now hanging among the greats at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Rangers retired the legendary goaltender's number before Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Lundqvist is just the third goaltender in Rangers history to have his number retired, joining Ed Giacomin and Mike Richter.

Jean Ratelle, Mark Messier, Vic Hadfield, Adam Graves, Andy Bathgate, Rod Gilbert, Harry Howell and Brian Leetch also have their numbers retired in New York.

Lundqvist spent his entire 15-year career with the Rangers, compiling a 459-310-96 record, 2.43 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. He won the Art Ross Trophy during the 2005-06 season, the Vezina during the 2011-12 season and was named an All-Star twice.

The 39-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals in October 2020 but never played a game from the franchise after undergoing open-heart surgery. He announced his retirement from hockey in August 2021, and the Rangers announced in September that his number would be retired.