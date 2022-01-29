X

    Henrik Lundqvist's No. 30 Jersey Retired by Rangers at Madison Square Garden

    Erin WalshJanuary 29, 2022

    Steven Ryan/Getty Images

    Henrik Lundqvist's No. 30 is now hanging among the greats at Madison Square Garden. 

    The New York Rangers retired the legendary goaltender's number before Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Lundqvist is just the third goaltender in Rangers history to have his number retired, joining Ed Giacomin and Mike Richter. 

    Jean Ratelle, Mark Messier, Vic Hadfield, Adam Graves, Andy Bathgate, Rod Gilbert, Harry Howell and Brian Leetch also have their numbers retired in New York. 

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    HEN-RIK 👏👏 <a href="https://t.co/Gv0Vmgu5cv">pic.twitter.com/Gv0Vmgu5cv</a>

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    Here comes a legend. <a href="https://t.co/VsXAItLDUb">pic.twitter.com/VsXAItLDUb</a>

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    Our hero. 💙❤️ <a href="https://t.co/boOnBn8dK0">pic.twitter.com/boOnBn8dK0</a>

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    Please welcome:<br><br>Henrik. Lundqvist. <a href="https://t.co/954RLz7mtU">pic.twitter.com/954RLz7mtU</a>

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    Gifts fit for an icon. 👑<br><br>Thank you, Henrik, for all that you’ve given us. <a href="https://t.co/BwKC69OgAs">pic.twitter.com/BwKC69OgAs</a>

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    The moment we’ve all been waiting for. <a href="https://t.co/oHu95GTy7w">pic.twitter.com/oHu95GTy7w</a>

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    Start spreading the news. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/30Forever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#30Forever</a> <a href="https://t.co/NtadjiNTvR">pic.twitter.com/NtadjiNTvR</a>

    New York Rangers @NYRangers

    Iconic. Forever. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/30Forever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#30Forever</a> <a href="https://t.co/XUKAC6xfcQ">pic.twitter.com/XUKAC6xfcQ</a>

    Lundqvist spent his entire 15-year career with the Rangers, compiling a 459-310-96 record,  2.43 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. He won the Art Ross Trophy during the 2005-06 season, the Vezina during the 2011-12 season and was named an All-Star twice. 

    The 39-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals in October 2020 but never played a game from the franchise after undergoing open-heart surgery. He announced his retirement from hockey in August 2021, and the Rangers announced in September that his number would be retired.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.