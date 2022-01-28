Bears' Allen Robinson Never Had Exit Interview with Matt Nagy After 2020 Playoff Loss

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II says former head coach Matt Nagy did not hold a customary exit meeting with him after the 2020 season.

Robinson said on the Cut To It podcast that he waited weeks for a Zoom link for the meeting, but it never came.

This may not come as a surprise given Robinson's comments over the past couple of weeks. On Keyshawn, JWill and Max earlier this month (h/t Bears Wire), the veteran said his relationship with Nagy changed when he was playing on the franchise tag:

"At that point in time, once I was franchise tagged, throughout the course of the year, it just felt a little bit different. As far as my involvement and things like that, from the time last season ended, I think I talked to coach Nagy for the first time in June or July, whatever day mandatory minicamp was, it was June 17th.

"That was the first time I had talked to him since the flight after the Saints loss the year prior. Things like that coming into the season were a little unsettling for me, especially with that being my guy since the time I stepped foot in Chicago and us having open communication and things like that. That's kind of the stuff that started early on in the season…"

Robinson had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2021. The 28-year-old caught 38 passes for 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

Robinson is a free agent this offseason. It's unclear if he's interested in returning to Chicago.