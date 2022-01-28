Packers Rumors: Kevin Koger, Brian Johnson OC Candidates amid Aaron Rodgers Buzz

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Green Bay Packers have interviewed Los Angeles Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger for their offensive coordinator position, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

In addition, Green Bay is expected to speak with Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

Packers quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich are reportedly the team's top internal candidates.

Green Bay is looking for a new OC after Nathaniel Hackett left to become the Denver Broncos' head coach.

This comes amid uncertainty about the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that "everything is definitely on the table" regarding his future, including retirement, returning to Green Bay or seeking a trade to another team with one year left on his deal.

Rodgers is coming off a likely NFL MVP season in which he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 37 touchdowns against four interceptions. He led the NFL in quarterback rating (111.9) and QBR (69.3).

The 38-year-old's possible return is clearly the No. 1 factor that would impact the team's offense next year, with a close second being star wideout (and free agent) Davante Adams' decision on where to play in 2022.

As for the candidates at offensive coordinator, the 32-year-old Koger would be making a return to Green Bay after working as its offensive quality control coach from 2019 to 2020.

His resume also includes stints at the college level with Michigan (2013-14) and Tennessee (2015) as a graduate assistant, as well as Eastern Kentucky as the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator (2016-18).

Koger will also interview for the Broncos' opening at OC, per Rapoport.

The 34-year-old Johnson joined the Eagles in 2021 under new head coach Nick Sirianni.

He starred as Utah's quarterback in the mid-2000s, notably leading the 2008 Utes to a 13-0 record.

Johnson later returned to Utah and worked as the quarterbacks coach from 2010 to '13, adding offensive coordinator responsibilities for 2012 and '13.

He subsequently made stops at Mississippi State, Houston and Florida, working as a quarterbacks coach for all three stints and adding OC responsibilities for Houston in 2017 and Florida in 2020.

As for the internal candidates, the 37-year-old Getsy has been serving as the Packers' QB coach since 2019. He added passing-game coordinator responsibilities in 2020.

Getsy also coached at the college level from 2007 to '13 before joining the Packers in 2014 as the offensive quality control coach. Two years later, he became the team's wide receivers coach.

He left to become Mississippi State's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2018 before rejoining the Packers.

The 38-year-old Stenavich has been in his role since 2019. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Michigan in 2012.

He then became the offensive line coach at Northern Arizona (2014) and San Jose State (2015-16) before making the leap to the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers' assistant offensive line coach (2017-18).