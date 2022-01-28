Bengals' Joe Burrow Wins 2021 PFWA NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Two days before leading the Cincinnati Bengals into the AFC Championship Game, Joe Burrow has scored his first big victory of the weekend.

The Pro Football Writers of America announced on Friday that Burrow was named its NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for this season.

Burrow and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott were the most likely candidates to win Comeback Player of the Year, though the PFWA doesn't specify if there were any runners-up in the category.

Both players suffered serious leg injuries that ended their 2020 seasons prematurely. Prescott was injured in Week 5 when he suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle against the New York Giants.

Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and suffered additional damage to his PCL and meniscus in a Week 11 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Upon returning this season, Burrow has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has transformed the Bengals into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The 25-year-old threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and led the NFL with a 70.4 completion percentage during the regular season.

The Bengals won the AFC North this season for the first time since 2015. Their 26-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC Wild Card Game was the franchise's first playoff win in 31 years.

Burrow has thrown for 592 yards and two touchdowns in playoff wins over the Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati will play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in the AFC Championship Game. One more victory will send the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988.