Chris Godwin Rumors: Bucs 'Have High Interest in Re-Signing' Injured WR to Contract

Despite nursing a torn ACL suffered in Week 15, Chris Godwin remains a top priority for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he is set to become a free agent.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bucs have "high interest" in re-signing Godwin because they consider him the "Lavonte David of their offense—the tough and physical player who sets a tone and embodies team culture."

This marks the second consecutive year that Godwin could hit the open market. He was set to become a free agent last offseason, but the Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on him. The 25-year-old signed the one-year tender worth $15.9 million in March.

Tampa has the option to use the franchise tag on Godwin again, but it would likely cost the team more than $19 million.

The Buccaneers are in a decent position with their salary cap right now, coming in around $9.5 million under it, per Spotrac.

Tom Brady is still weighing whether he will return for a 23rd NFL season. He said on his podcast Let's Go (h/t Sevanny Campos of CNBC) this week that his family will factor heavily in his decision.

"Playing football, I get so much joy from it. I love it," Brady told Jim Gray. "But not playing football, there’s a lot of joy in that for me now with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow. So all these things need to be considered and will be."

Fowler reported in December that Godwin is still in a good position for a long-term deal this offseason, but his knee injury "could affect his market slightly."

Godwin has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the past five seasons. He led the Bucs in targets (127), receptions (98) and receiving yards (1,103) in 2021 despite missing the final four games.