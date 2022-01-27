Raiders Rumors: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels Requested for Head Coach Interview

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly requested an interview with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coach vacancy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McDaniels could interview with the team on Friday and is "considered a top candidate."

The 45-year-old has spent the past 10 seasons running the Patriots offense with 18 years total on the staff under Bill Belichick. He also notable spent two years as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2009-10, but he was fired after producing an 11-17 record.

Despite his struggles as a head coach, McDaniels has remained one of the most successful coordinators in football over past decade. New England has finished in the top seven of scoring in nine of the last 10 years, including the No. 6 ranking in 2021.

The franchise also won three Super Bowls since the coach returned in 2012.

The resume could make him a top candidate to fill the Raiders' opening, but there have been mixed reports about the match.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Las Vegas was "preparing to make a run" at McDaniels and with Patriots executive Dave Ziegler potentially becoming the general manager.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the coach was even calling assistants around the league to start putting together a staff. However, Tafur reported Wednesday that the plans changed and the two were "not the leaders in the clubhouse anymore."

It now appears the plan is back on track with the Raiders considering McDaniels as a legitimate candidate.

Las Vegas is already well set up for success after reaching the playoffs with a 10-7 record in 2021. Head coach Jon Gruden resigned in October, but interim coach Rich Bisaccia went 7-5 with four straight wins to end the regular season.

The new head coach will look to keep the momentum as the team now tries to earn its first postseason win since reaching the Super Bowl after the 2002 season.