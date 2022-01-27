Report: Fury vs. Whyte Fight to Be Held After Talks For Joshua Step-Aside Bout

AP Photo/Chase Stevens

Dillian Whyte, the mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight title, is reportedly going to get his shot at Tyson Fury.

Per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Fury and Whyte are expected to fight after talks of a step-aside bout with Anthony Joshua fell apart:

"There was an agreement in principle for both Whyte and Anthony Joshua to step aside and forgo planned bouts with Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, respectively, in exchange for millions of dollars, but the deal fell apart after parties attempted to renegotiate at the 11th hour, sources told ESPN on Thursday."

The WBC mandated last month that Fury defend his heavyweight title against Whyte, who is the organization's top-ranked contender and interim champion.

A long-rumored Fury-Joshua bout seemed like it was close to becoming a reality last year. The two sides agreed to fight on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia, but a contractual clause resulted in a judge ruling that Deontay Wilder had the right to a third fight with Fury before Sept. 15.

The Wilder-Fury fight took place on Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Gypsy King won via 11th-round knockout to retain the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Promoter Eddie Hearn told ESPN's Nick Parkinson earlier this month that Joshua will likely square off with Oleksandr Usyk for the WBA, IBF and WBO titles in the United Kingdom in April.

Joshua's star has taken a hit recently with two losses in his past four fights, including a unanimous-decision defeat against Usyk in September. He did avenge a previous loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. by scoring a win by unanimous decision in a Dec. 2019 rematch.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Looking ahead to challenging Whyte, Fury certainly isn't lacking confidence.

"I can't wait to punch Whyte's face in," Fury said, via James Dielhenn of Sky Sports. "I'll give him the best hiding he's ever had. Whyte, train hard! Because you are getting annihilated."

Fury has every reason to feel good about his chances. He is 31-0-1 with 22 knockouts in his career.

Whyte is no slouch with a 28-2 career record. The 33-year-old beat Alexander Povetkin via fourth-round TKO to win the interim WBC heavyweight title in March.