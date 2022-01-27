Former Titans, Rams HC Jeff Fisher Named Head Coach of USFL's Michigan Panthers

Sam Greenwood/AAF/Getty Images

Jeff Fisher is returning to professional football as a head coach in the USFL.

The Michigan Panthers announced Fisher's hiring on Thursday:

The Panthers were announced as one of eight members of the new United States Football League that is set to debut this spring.

Fisher and Larry Fedora (New Orleans Breakers) were the final two head coaches announced by the league. Skip Holtz (Birmingham Stallions), Kirby Wilson (Pittsburgh Maulers), Mike Riley (New Jersey Generals), Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits), Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers) and Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars) were previously hired.

The USFL announced on Tuesday that games will be played at Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

Fisher, 63, is returning to the head-coaching ranks for the first time since he was fired by the Los Angeles Rams in December 2016. He has a 173-165-1 record with six playoff appearances in 22 seasons as an NFL head coach between the Rams and Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans.

Week 1 of the USFL season will begin on April 16 with the Birmingham Stallions hosting the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium. The full regular-season schedule has yet to be announced.

Rosters will be determined by a player-selection meeting on Feb. 22-23. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported players must sign a contract with the USFL prior to the meeting to be eligible for selection.

The 2022 season will consist of a 10-week regular season, followed by two playoff rounds. The championship game is scheduled to be played on July 3.