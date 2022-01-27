Cowboys Rumors: DC Dan Quinn Withdraws from HC Consideration to Stay with Dallas

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is staying put.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Quinn withdrew his name from consideration for head-coaching vacancies Thursday and will return to Dallas in 2022. Six teams requested interviews with the former Atlanta Falcons coach, who was responsible for the Cowboys' 180-degree defensive turnaround this season.

Dallas finished the regular season with an NFL-high 34 defensive takeaways. Eleven of those came on Trevon Diggs interceptions, with the second-year cornerback emerging as a first-team All-Pro. The Cowboys also hit a home-run with Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Micah Parsons, who moved all over the field in Quinn's defense.

While Quinn's work in revamping the Dallas defense made him a hot name in coaching circles, it's fair to wonder whether he'll have the same cache a year from now. Forced turnovers tend to be a high-variable statistic year-over-year, and a regression to the mean with takeaways could hurt a defense that ranked in the middle of the pack in yards against.

The Falcons went 43-42 in Quinn's six seasons as Falcons coach and few teams were beating down his door at this time a year ago for head-coaching jobs. It's possible Dallas will make a deep run to the playoffs in 2022 and Quinn stays in the must-hire category, but teams may start looking at his resume with more scrutiny if the defense regresses.