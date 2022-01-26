Report: Canelo Alvarez Offered 2-Fight Contract to Face Bivol, Golovkin in 2022

AP Photo/Steve Marcus

Pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer Canelo Alvarez reportedly has multiple options for his next fight.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing proposed a two-fight contract for Alvarez to face light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7 and then complete a trilogy against Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17. Alvarez would put his undisputed super middleweight championship on the line against Golovkin.

Coppinger added that Alvarez also received an offer from Al Haymon's PBC to defend his titles on May 7 against middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.

Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is coming off an 11th-round TKO victory over Caleb Plant in November that unified the 168-pound titles. He signed a one-fight deal with PBC for a Showtime PPV for that bout, and he remains free to fight for any promotion he wants.

If Alvarez chooses to stick with PBC for his next fight, it would lead him to Charlo. The WBC middleweight titleholder would climb eight pounds to meet Alvarez. He defeated Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous decision in June, which was just his second fight in two years. Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) is the identical twin brother of unified light middleweight champ Jermell Charlo.

Alvarez is no stranger to the light heavyweight division and has already held a title in the weight class once before, defeating Sergey Kovalev in 2019. He would face a tall task in the undefeated Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs), who had two decision wins last year.

But the most intriguing option for Alvarez would be a third meeting against Golovkin. The two fought to a draw in 2017 and Alvarez took a majority-decision win a year later. Both fights were commercially successful and drew a lot of public interest. Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) hasn't fought since Dec. 2020 when he earned a referee stoppage win over Kamil Szeremeta to defend his IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Alvarez, who has held titles at super welterweight and middleweight, has also expressed interest in becoming a five-division champion and challenging WBC cruiserweight titleholder Ilunga Makabu.