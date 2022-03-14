Carlton Davis III, Buccaneers Reportedly Agree to New 3-Year, $45M Contract

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cornerback Carlton Davis III agreed to a new three-year, $45 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Davis, 25, has spent his first four seasons in Tampa Bay after being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft. He's been a starter in each of his first four seasons, emerging as a steady presence despite never playing more than 14 games in a single season.

The Auburn product missed seven games in 2021 with a quad injury, finishing with 39 tackles and one interception.

The Buccaneers had 23 players from their 53-man roster set for free agency this offseason, including several notables on both sides of the ball. The team also faced questions about the future of quarterback Tom Brady, who initially retired in February before announcing Sunday he would return for the 2022 season.

"Our [priority] in free agency will be our guys—see how many that we can get back and then build a team from there," Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters in January. "I always look forward to that part of it, and then the draft. Each year is so different and so new. Last year, to get everybody back was amazing. I doubt we can do it all again this year, but we're sure going to give it our best."

Davis was among the youngest Bucs to hit the market, and he became a priority for Tampa, who managed to get a deal done.