Patrick Mahomes' Trainer Shares QB's Heart-Rate Readings from Bills vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Even though Patrick Mahomes always seems to play calm under pressure, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar has adrenaline spikes just like everyone watching games.

Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe, shared the quarterback's heart readings from Sunday's thrilling 42-36 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round:

There were certainly more ebbs and flows from Mahomes' heart rate than over the course of the entire game, but the win-probability chart from the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime looks a lot like the readings shared by Stroupe.

The Bills-Chiefs game capped off one of the most exciting weekends of NFL football ever. The four playoff games were decided by a combined total of 15 points, with the winner being determined on the final play of each game.

Buffalo and Kansas City combined for 34 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Three touchdowns were scored in the span of 1 minute, 41 seconds starting with 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter when Gabriel Davis caught a 27-yard score on 4th-and-13.

Mahomes led the Chiefs on a three-play, 44-yard drive with 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 36. He hit Travis Kelce in the end zone from eight yards out for the game-winner in overtime to send Kansas City to the AFC Championship Game for the fourth straight year.