Report: Teddy Bridgewater to Sign Dolphins Contract to Be Backup to Tua Tagovailoa

AP Photo/Bart Young

The Miami Dolphins reportedly plan on signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal to backup Tua Tagovailoa, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bridgewater spent most of the 2021 season as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The 29-year-old Miami native completed 66.9 percent of his throws for 3,052 yards with 18 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 14 games. He ranked 20th in ESPN's adjusted QBR (47.3) and received a solid 73.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

He suffered a head injury in a scary collision during a December game against the Cincinnati Bengals that led to a hospital stay and ultimately landed him on season-ending injured reserve.

In January, Bridgewater told the Associated Press' Arnie Stapleton the incident didn't lead him to consider retirement, saying he viewed himself as a survivor after previously overcoming a career-threatening knee injury while a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2016.

"Yeah, that's the nature of the business. You survive, man. And I tell everyone, I've been through the [unpredictability of the] NFL offseason the past couple of years and I understand things happen, decisions are made and it's business," he said. "But I'm still gonna survive, man. No matter where or how it happens, I've just got to have that mindset always."

Denver went 0-3 down the stretch under the offensive guidance of Drew Lock following the 2015 Pro Bowler's injury after going 7-7 with him as the starter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bridgewater previously made 28 starts for the Vikings (2014-17), six for the New Orleans Saints (2018-19) and 15 for the Panthers (2020).

His 90.7 career passer rating across 73 career appearances ranks 16th among active quarterbacks.

While injuries have derailed Bridgewater's career at times, he's proved himself as a reliable quarterback when healthy as he arrives in Miami. He's been a solid starter for the Panthers and Broncos in recent years and also has experience as a backup being thrust into the No. 1 role for New Orleans.

He'll open as the backup upon his arrival to the Dolphins.