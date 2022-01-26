Raiders Rumors: Steelers' Brandon Hunt Interviews to Replace Mike Mayock as GM

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly interviewed Pittsburgh Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt for their general manager vacancy.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday as the Raiders continue to seek a replacement for Mike Mayock, who was fired last week after the team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Vegas is opting for an organizational overhaul despite reaching the postseason for just the second time since 2003.

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach in October after it was revealed he previously sent racist, misogynistic and anti-gay emails.

Rich Bisaccia, the special teams coordinator, took over the staff on an interim basis for the remainder of the campaign. He guided the Raiders to a 7-5 record and a wild-card berth, but the team brass still opted to conduct of a full-scale search for a head coach, too.

Mayock spent three seasons as the team's general manager during which the franchise posted a solid 25-24 record but failed to reach the league's upper echelon.

So team owner Mark Davis and Co. are searching for a new vision for the future.

Hunt has spent the past 12 years as the Steelers' pro scouting coordinator working alongside general manager Kevin Colbert, who's been part of the front office since 2000.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Pelissero and Ian Rapoport previously reported Colbert is expected to step down following the 2022 draft, and Pelissero noted in Wednesday's update that Hunt will be an internal candidate to fill the GM vacancy if he remains in Pittsburgh.

Hunt's extensive experience within a storied organization that's reached the playoffs eight times during his 12-year tenure—he also spent time in the Steelers scouting department earlier in his executive career—makes him an intriguing option for a franchise seeking stability.

The Raiders haven't provided a timetable to announce their GM or head coaching hires.