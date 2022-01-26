Giants GM Joe Schoen: 'We'll Build an Offense' Around Daniel Jones' Skillset

e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game

Incoming New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen sounds like he's prepared to go into next season with Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback.

Speaking to reporters at his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Schoen said the front office will "build an offense to accentuate what Daniel does best."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month the Giants were planning to bring back Jones and head coach Joe Judge.

Giants ownership had a change of heart about Judge, who was fired on Jan. 11 after going 10-23 in two seasons.

Jones, the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, has one more guaranteed year remaining on his rookie contract. The Giants have until May 3 to decide if they want to pick up his fifth-year option worth around $21.3 million in 2023.

Things haven't worked out for Jones or the Giants over the past three seasons. He did have a promising rookie campaign with 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 279 rushing yards in 13 appearances.

Since the start of 2020, Jones has thrown for 5,371 yards, 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 25 starts. He ranked 22nd out of 31 qualified quarterbacks in ESPN's QBR during the 2021 season.

There are many problems with the Giants roster around Jones that have made things more difficult for him. They had the third-worst offensive line in the NFL this season, per Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Giants haven't had a winning season since making the playoffs with an 11-5 record in 2016.