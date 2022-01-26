Bucs' Mike Evans, Devin White, More Named 2022 Pro Bowl Roster Injury Replacements

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were among those named as injury replacements for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, Tennessee Titans pass-rusher Harold Landry and Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill were also named injury replacements.

Those being replaced are Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs, Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Joey Bosa and Bucs offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

The Buccaneers, who lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round last weekend, confirmed Wednesday that Evans, White and Winfield have all been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster.

The 28-year-old Evans became a Pro Bowler for the fourth time, as he continues to produce at an unprecedented level.

Evans has finished with at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first eight NFL seasons, making him the first player in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

With quarterback Tom Brady throwing him passes, Evans finished with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns in 16 games this season. He also had a remarkable 17 grabs for 236 yards and two scores in two playoff games.

While Evans is a Pro Bowl veteran, both White and Winfield will be making their debuts.

White, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2019 draft, racked up 128 tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and three passes defended this season.

In his second NFL campaign after being a second-round pick of the Bucs in 2020, Winfield registered 88 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and six passes defended in 2021.

Winfield's father, Antoine Winfield, was a three-time Pro Bowler during his 14-year career with the Buffalo Bills and Vikings.

Landry is set to make his Pro Bowl debut in his fourth NFL season. The outside linebacker set career highs this season with 75 tackles and 12 sacks for a Titans team that fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round.

O'Neill, who was a second-round pick in 2018 out of Pittsburgh, is a first-time Pro Bowler as well.

He started all 17 games for the Vikings at right tackle in 2021, paving the way for running back Dalvin Cook and protecting quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.