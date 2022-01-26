3-Time Eagles Pro Bowl OG Brandon Brooks Retires from NFL After 10 Seasons

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement from the NFL at a press conference Wednesday.

"How do you say goodbye to something you loved your whole life?" Brooks told reporters.

Brooks spent 10 years in the NFL, including the last six with the Eagles. He earned three Pro Bowl selections during that stretch and helped the team win the Super Bowl during the 2017 season.

Injuries hampered him over the past two seasons, including a torn Achilles tendon that cost him all of the 2020 campaign. He then suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 of 2021 and did not return for the remainder of the season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.