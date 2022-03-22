Report: Former Saints OT Terron Armstead, Dolphins Agree to 5-Year, $75M Contract

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Terron Armstead agreed to a new deal with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is worth more than $75 million over five years, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

Armstead, 30, has spent his entire NFL career with the New Orleans Saints (2013-2021) before this offseason, making three Pro Bowls with the team. He was a part of five playoff teams during that time.

While injuries have played a major part in Armstead's career—he's missed 11 games in the past two seasons alone and underwent offseason knee surgery—it doesn't come as a surprise that he got a lengthy deal. ESPN's Kevin Seifert ranked him as the No. 2 overall free agent in January, behind only wide receiver Davante Adams.

Left tackles come at a premium in the modern NFL. Left tackles with multiple Pro Bowls in their past—even ones who will be 31 when the next season starts and have an injury history—are worth their weight in gold.

As Pro Football Focus noted, "Armstead has consistently been one of the best tackles in football since he was drafted in 2013, earning an overall grade above 75.0 every year except for his rookie campaign."

Given the Saints' cap issues—they were projected to be $74 million over the cap—and the sense that the team is entering something of a rebuilding mode with Sean Payton departing as head coach, it isn't shocking that Armstead departed as a free agent. The Saints came into the offseason with safety Marcus Williams and quarterback Jameis Winston also set to hit free agency.

Still, it's a huge loss for the Saints. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be pretty thrilled with Armstead protecting his blind side, however.

Miami had to address the offensive line in either free agency or the draft after the unit was one of the worst in football in 2021. Armstead will be a huge boost at left tackle, solidifying a major position of need.

The Dolphins have committed to Tagovailoa as the starter going forward. Signing Armstead is a major move forward toward protecting him.