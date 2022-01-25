Video: Mic'd-Up Travis Kelce Helps Orchestrate Chiefs' 13-Second Drive vs. Bills

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

Travis Kelce may have a future in coaching once his playing days are over.

The NFL released mic'd-up footage of Kelce helping orchestrate the Kansas City Chiefs' last-minute drive to force overtime in their divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs got the ball back with just 13 seconds remaining and needing a field goal to force overtime. Patrick Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill on a 19-yard pass to open the drive and then Kelce caught a 25-yarder to set up a Harrison Butker field goal as time expired.

The video shows Kelce playing a pivotal role in both offensive plays, telling Hill to run a route behind him on the first play of the drive and then alerting Mahomes of the open seam on his reception.

Kelce was later rewarded for his efforts by hauling in a game-winning touchdown in overtime.