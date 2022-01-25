Aaron Rodgers Suggests He'll Make Announcement on NFL Future on 'Pat McAfee Show'

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Pat McAfee might be playing the role of Jim Gray this NFL offseason.

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers told McAfee on Tuesday that he might announce a decision about his future on The Pat McAfee Show or in person with the former Indianapolis Colts punter.

Referencing the uncertainty about his next move, Rodgers told McAfee that "everything is definitely on the table," be it retirement, returning to the Packers or suiting up for another team.

The 10-time Pro Bowler is due to earn $46.4 million next season, so retirement seems unlikely, especially in light of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. That would be an underwhelming last act for an NFL legend.

But ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last July that Rodgers—despite being under contract for one more year—would have the opportunity to pursue an exit from Green Bay this offseason. He negotiated the concession from the team as part of an agreement securing his return to the franchise.

If the 38-year-old wants to continue his career, there's no guarantee it will be with the Packers.

As a result, the NFL's version of The Decision could be unfolding before our eyes if multiple suitors have the opportunity to make a play for the future Hall of Famer.