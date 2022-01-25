Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says He Won't 'Come Back a Year Later' If He Retires

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says He Won't 'Come Back a Year Later' If He RetiresJanuary 26, 2022
If Aaron Rodgers is going to retire this offseason, the Green Bay Packers star wants to be sure of his decision.
Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show he plans to weigh a number of factors when he considers his future in the NFL. He added that "one thing I would not do—100 percent will not do—is retire and then come back a year later."
"One thing I will not do is retire & then come back a year later.. I'm in a really good place with Brian Gutekunst & when it comes time to make a decision we'll have a conversation" ~<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PatMcAfeeShowLIVE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE</a> <a href="https://t.co/vL205RLlv3">pic.twitter.com/vL205RLlv3</a>
He added he wants to act expediently, though, so he doesn't put the Packers in a difficult position this offseason:
Aaron Rodgers expects to make decision on future well before free agency. He points to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> window for franchise tagging Davante Adams in February as timeline. “To stretch it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization … and that 100% will not happen.”
The 38-year-old acknowledged retirement is a possibility along with a variety of outcomes in the months ahead. He did, however, cast doubt on whether he'd become a free agent, which would require the Packers to eat at least $19.2 million in dead money.
"Everything is definitely on the table.. there are things that seem more plausible or more likely but first there has to be the commitment to playing"<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> on his future <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PatMcAfeeShowLIVE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE</a> <a href="https://t.co/9t1TTKq5Zp">pic.twitter.com/9t1TTKq5Zp</a>
Rodgers has continued to play at a high level. He threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns and is likely to collect his fourth MVP award. Between that and a disappointing exit in the NFC divisional round, him walking away from the sport altogether would be a surprising conclusion this offseason.
In terms of his overall legacy, the 10-time Pro Bowler doesn't have anything left to prove. The ship has probably sailed on him usurping Tom Brady for the greatest of all time.
But Rodgers could be keen to write a different final chapter to his career than losing at home as the top seed before even getting to the conference championship.
Heading into the 2021 season, Rodgers and the Packers had a protracted standoff, one that raised questions over his future both in Green Bay and the NFL as a whole. No storyline surrounding the league was bigger last summer.
Once again, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is left having to plan for a number of contingencies centered around his starting quarterback. If Rodgers is true to his word, though, all of the involved parties could know exactly where they stand before the meat of the offseason begins.