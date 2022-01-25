NFL Rumors: Vikings Working to Hire Browns' Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as Next GM

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings appear to have landed on a favorite for their vacant general manager position.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are "expected to work to hire" Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

According to Rapoport, Adofo-Mensah is "the final finalist" for the Vikings, and the team is interviewing him for a second time.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported Adofo-Mensah is "meeting with various departments" in Minnesota and his interview could wrap up around 5 p.m. local time.

After back-to-back losing seasons, including an 8-9 mark in 2021, the Vikings cleaned house by firing head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman.

Spielman had been in the position since 2012. He was in his 16th season with the Vikings after being hired as vice president of player personnel in 2006.

When Minnesota promoted Spielman to general manager, he became the first person in the organization with that official title since Mike Lynn in the 1980s.

Ownership had given final authority on roster decisions to the head coach before Spielman took over as GM. The 59-year-old helped guide the Vikings to four playoff appearances in that role, including an appearance in the 2017 NFC Championship Game.

Adofo-Mensah had his first interview with the Vikings last week. The 40-year-old has spent the past two seasons as the Browns vice president of football operations.

Prior to joining the Browns, Adofo-Mensah spent seven seasons working in the San Francisco 49ers front office. He was their manager of football research and development from 2013 to 2017 and director of football research and development in 2018 and 2019.