OK State Wrestler AJ Ferrari, Runner Isai Rodriguez Seriously Injured in Car Crash

Scott Rovak/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Two Oklahoma State athletes, wrestler AJ Ferrari and distance runner Isai Rodriguez, were injured in a car crash Monday night near Perkins, Oklahoma.

ESPN's Dave Wilson reported Tuesday the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a vehicle driven by Ferrari "attempted to pass three vehicles while cresting a hill," which led to a crash with an oncoming car that caused Ferrari's SUV to overturn multiple times before landing in a ditch. Rodriguez was a passenger in the vehicle.

Both Ferrari and Rodriguez are in fair condition at separate hospitals. The driver of the other vehicle, Valenda McKee, was not injured in the crash, per Wilson. Officers said all three were wearing their seatbelts.

Oklahoma State told ESPN neither athlete is dealing with life-threatening injuries.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol listed the cause of the crash as "passing in a no-passing zone," but it's unclear whether criminal charges will be filed in the case.

Robert Allen of Pokes Report noted Cowboys football offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn was a witness to the crash and helped remove Ferrari from the SUV after it caught fire.

Ferrari most recently competed Sunday when he scored a 12-2 win over JT Davis as part of OSU's victory over Lehigh. He's the reigning NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class and signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with WWE in December.

Rodriguez helped the Oklahoma State men's track and field team win the Big 12 cross country championships in October with a second-place finish in the 8K. He finished 22nd in the 10K at the NCAA championships in November as OSU finished third as a team.