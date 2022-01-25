Tyson Fury Says Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, Dillian Whyte Are Afraid to Fight Him

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Tyson Fury doesn't think highly of his top challengers in the heavyweight division.

The heavyweight champion shared a video message on Twitter saying he will "keep videoing until one of these cowards decides to fight." He mentioned Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk and Dillian Whyte specifically. (Warning: tweet and video contain NSFW language):

Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in October to cement his status within the heavyweight division. The 33-year-old remains without a loss, notching 31 wins in 32 fights.

In December, the WBC ordered him to fight Whyte, who is the WBC interim heavyweight champion. Promoter Bob Arum has since told TalkSport (via DAZN) that Fury vs. Usyk might be in the works.



Joshua denied rumors he's working toward receiving a £15 million payment to step aside for Usyk to challenge Fury (via DAZN Boxing).

The Gypsy King's patience appears to be wearing thin.