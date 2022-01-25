Colts' Jim Irsay: NFL Playoff Teams Need a QB, an Offense That Can Score 30 or More

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent a tweet Tuesday that highlighted the need for elite quarterback play for teams to make a deep run in the playoffs—something that may be seen as a shot at Carson Wentz.

The Colts have been surprisingly noncommittal about whether Wentz will stick around as their starting quarterback in 2022 even though they traded a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick for him a year ago.

General manager Chris Ballard would not commit to Wentz's being the starter and added "our passing game has to be better" at his season-ending press conference.

Wentz threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions during the regular season but struggled mightily down the stretch. He threw for just 333 yards and two scores with an interception as the Colts ended the season with back-to-back losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Colts surrounded Wentz with one of the sport's best offensive lines and the NFL's leading rusher (Jonathan Taylor), but the team couldn't rely on him in must-win situations. With a roster that's equipped for a Super Bowl run aside from the quarterback spot, Indianapolis may get involved in trade talks for a superstar at the position.