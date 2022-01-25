Jake Paul Says He Invested in EDR Stock to Boost UFC Fighter Pay, Provide Healthcare

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jake Paul's ongoing crusade against UFC took an interesting turn on Monday.

The controversial YouTube star announced on Twitter he has purchased stock in Endeavor Group, UFC's parent company, with the goal of increasing fighter pay and healthcare:

Paul and UFC president Dana White have engaged in a back and forth in the aftermath of Paul's victory over Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on Dec. 18.

Paul tweeted on Jan. 1 he would retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in UFC if White agreed to his terms that included increasing minimum payout for fighters and guaranteeing UFC fighters 50 percent of the company's annual revenue:

White responded with a Twitter video, saying he believes Paul is "a cheater" and he believes the YouTuber-turned-boxer is using steroids:

Paul's comments about the way UFC pays fighters has come back to the forefront after UFC 270 on Saturday night.

Per Andreas Hale of Sporting News, the 22 fighters on the UFC 270 card combined to make $1.8 million.

Francis Ngannou, who defeated Ciryl Gane in the main event to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, told ESPN's Brett Okamoto (h/t Bloody Elbow's Kristen King) prior to the event he won't fight for UFC again under his current contract:

"No, I will not fight for $500,000, $600,000 anymore. I mean, it’s over. It’s over. I just did this. I took this fight for a personal reason, and because I want to make sure that regardless, even if it’s unfair, I have been wrongly treated, I can make my case to say that I have completed the eight fights. But no."

Per Corey Leff of Sportico, UFC made an estimated $930 million in 2021, with the expectation it could increase to $1.031 billion this year.

UFC only covers healthcare costs for injuries suffered during competition or in training for a fight.