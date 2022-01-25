Lakers Trade Rumors: Teams Not 'Biting Yet' on Future 1st, Nunn and Horton-Tucker

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

As the Los Angeles Lakers search for ways to improve amid a disappointing start this season, they are reportedly not finding much interest from teams with what they have to offer in trade talks at the moment.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, teams are "not biting yet" on the Lakers' offer of Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and a future first-round pick.

