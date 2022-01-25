Giants Rumors: Bills' Brian Daboll 'Clearly the Favorite' to Replace Joe Judge as HC

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is "clearly the favorite," to become the next head coach of the New York Giants, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Daboll will have a second interview with the Giants on Tuesday.

"[Daboll] has been the favorite to many all along, given his relationship with new Giants GM Joe Schoen and the fact that Daboll has other supporters inside the organization, too," Vacchiano writes.

SNY previously reported that Daboll was "very high" on Schoen's list of candidates, even before he took the Giants general manager position. And given his work turning Josh Allen into an elite quarterback, it should come as no surprise that the Giants are interested.

Daboll has been brilliant coaching the Bills offense over the last four years and took the team to new heights in 2021. Buffalo's offense ranked ninth in the NFL averaging 252 passing yards per game and eighth with 36 passing touchdowns. The team also ranked sixth with 129.9 rushing yards per game and eighth with 20 rushing scores.

The postseason has only furthered Daboll's case to become a head coach. The Bills had 482 total yards and scored seven touchdowns against the New England Patriots and their fourth-ranked defense in the AFC Wild Card Round, and had 422 total yards and five touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

But while the Giants want Daboll, he's a candidate for several head coaching jobs around the league. He already interviewed for the position in Chicago and Miami, and could have more interviews in the coming weeks.

Aside from Daboll, the Giants are interested in former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and the team's current defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2016 and are in desperate need of a solid head coach, something they haven't been able to find since Tom Coughlin held the job from 2004-14.