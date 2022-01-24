Jaguars Rumors: Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich to Have 2nd HC Interview with JAX

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will have a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday for their vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Leftwich completed his first interview with the franchise about two weeks ago. If he gets the job, he'll replace Urban Meyer, who was fired after leading Jacksonville to a 2-11 record.

Leftwich joins Indianapolis Colts defensive assistant Matt Eberflus as a potential finalist for the Jags head coaching job. Eberflus was interviewed for a second time last week.

Leftwich is in his third season with the Buccaneers and his second working with Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers had one of the best passing offenses in the NFL in 2021, leading the league with 307.6 passing yards per game and 43 passing touchdowns. However, the team's rushing offense wasn't nearly as good as it finished ranked 26th with 98.4 yards per game.

In 2020, Leftwich's offense ranked second in passing yards per game and third in points scored per game. In 2019 with Jameis Winston, it led the NFL in passing and ranked third in points per game and yards per game.

Leftwich, a former quarterback, was the seventh overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2003 draft. He spent three and a half seasons with the franchise, going 24-20 in 46 games before joining the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and later the Buccaneers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In addition to Leftwich and Eberflus, the Jaguars have interviewed Jim Caldwell, Doug Pederson, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien.

After four straight losing seasons and Meyer lasting just 13 games, Jacksonville's head coaching search will likely be an extended process. So while Leftwich is getting a second interview, don't expect a head coach to be named any time soon.