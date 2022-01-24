WWE Rumors on the Iinspiration-Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank; Bryan Eyes Moxley

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images for Singapore Sports Hub

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

WWE Contacted The Iinspiration for Royal Rumble

Mickie James apparently wasn't the only recently fired wrestler contacted by WWE to make a comeback for the Royal Rumble.

Fightful Select reported The Iinspiration, who were known as the Iiconics in WWE, were offered spots in the Rumble but later declined. WWE is bringing back several blasts from the past for the Rumble, including the Bella Twins, Summer Rae, Lita, Michelle McCool and Kelly Kelly.

James was the name that made the biggest headlines given she is the only former WWE star who remains an active competitor. The 42-year-old has been wrestling at Impact and is its current Knockouts champion. WWE and Impact worked out a deal that allowed James to compete in the Rumble, which led to Impact being mentioned multiple times on Raw and SmackDown—a rarity on WWE television.

According to the report, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay did not see the Royal Rumble as a necessary opportunity given they're happy with their creative environment at Impact. The women were wildly popular for their promo skills during their time at WWE, and their run at Impact has only allowed their comedic chops to shine brighter.

WWE Considering Moving MITB Event

WWE's move to Saturday pay-per-views—er, premium live events—may not include Money In the Bank.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported WWE could look to move its scheduled July 2 event to July 3 due to UFC also booking a pay-per-view for July 2. WWE is currently slated to host Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium but also has the Raiders' stadium booked for the next day—potentially as a contingency plan.

WWE faced a similar situation last year when Manny Pacquiao fought in Las Vegas on the same night as SummerSlam. The company chose to not change its date, and WWE still packed over 50,000 fans into Allegiant Stadium.

That said, Money in the Bank is not the same level of tentpole as a WrestleMania or Summerslam. WWE is making a concerted effort to put the event on a larger scale by putting it in a football stadium, so it's unlikely the company will want any potential conflicts.

Danielson Eyes Moxley in AEW

If Friday's Rampage was any indication, we could instantly be jumping into a Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson feud.

Moxley defeated Ethan Page in his first match back in AEW Friday night following a hiatus to enter rehab but was confronted by a smiling, clapping Danielson afterward. Danielson added to the hype by teasing an "unleashed" match against Moxley in an interview with Muscle and Fitness.

“I’d love to wrestle Moxley in this [AEW] scenario, versus the WWE scenario, you know what I mean?” Danielson said. “Where we are a little bit freer and more unleashed because I think he’s fantastic. There’s one more that would just be super cool for the fans, and for the kid inside of me, and that would be Sting.”

Danielson also mentioned Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, MJF and CM Punk among his potential opponents. That said, it's notable that Danielson's first appearance on AEW television since losing to Hangman Page was to confront Moxley.

Danielson and Moxley were originally supposed to be the finalists in the World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear. Plans changed when Moxley went into rehab, and he was replaced by Miro.