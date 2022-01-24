X

    If Tom Brady Retires, Bucs HC Arians 'Comfortable with' Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians believes the team will be fine moving forward at quarterback if Tom Brady retires:

    Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD

    Bruce Arians says if Tom Brady retires he would be comfortable with the QBs on this roster in Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask, but he would look behind "Door No. 2," since that's how they found Tom Brady.

    Brady's future remains up in the air after the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Arians said he will be patient with the 44-year-old as the future Hall of Famer determines his next steps.

    "I haven't talked to him yet," Arians said of Brady. "But take all the time he needs and we'll see."

