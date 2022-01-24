If Tom Brady Retires, Bucs HC Arians 'Comfortable with' Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians believes the team will be fine moving forward at quarterback if Tom Brady retires:

Brady's future remains up in the air after the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Arians said he will be patient with the 44-year-old as the future Hall of Famer determines his next steps.

"I haven't talked to him yet," Arians said of Brady. "But take all the time he needs and we'll see."

