Raiders Rumors: Patriots' Jerod Mayo to Interview for HC Job on Tuesday

The Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly interview Jerod Mayo for their head coaching vacancy on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mayo has been the inside linebackers coach for New England Patriots since 2019, taking even more responsibilities for a team without an official defensive coordinator. The 35-year-old also spent eight years as a player for the Patriots, earning two Pro Bowl selections at linebacker while winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008.

He has been a hot coaching name this offseason, already getting an interview with the Denver Broncos.

Rapoport noted Mayo "has impressed in the interviews he's had."

Aaron Wilson of Texans Daily reported the Houston Texans consider Mayo "one of their top head coaching candidates."

“This guy was an excellent football player and he’s an outstanding young coach who has everything you want from a head coach other than previous experience at that job,” an NFL executive told Wilson. "Jerod is a winner, and he will continue to win on and off the field, period. I think the Texans would be making a great choice if Jerod winds up being their guy. I believe in him."

The Patriots finished 2021 with the No. 2 scoring defense after finishing seventh in 2020 and first overall in 2019.

Head coach Bill Belichick always has a major hand in building the defense while outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick, Bill's son, calls plays on defense. Mayo still has a significant role throughout the season, including weekly game-planning and substituting defensive packages, according to Evan Lazar of CLNS.

It's enough to put Mayo on the short list for several jobs despite minimal experience in the coaching ranks.

The Raiders, meanwhile, could be an exciting destination for any coach candidate as a squad that is coming off a playoff appearance. After Jon Gruden resigned in October, interim coach Rich Bisaccia led the team to a 7-5 record with four straight wins to end a 10-7 regular season.

It might be enough for Bisaccia, a longtime assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, to earn the permanent job himself.

"We all think that he's the right guy," starting quarterback Derek Carr said.