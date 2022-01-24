NFL Coach Rips Aaron Rodgers: 'Doesn't Show the Focus' to Win Multiple Super Bowls

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Questions continue to emerge about Aaron Rodgers after another disappointing playoff exit for the Green Bay Packers.

One veteran coach blamed the quarterback's off-field activities for the team's struggles, per Mike Sando of The Athletic:

"Rodgers wants to talk about vaccine mandates and cancel culture, while Brady talks about all ball. Rodgers loves the standing invite on the A.J. Hawk show (Pat McAfee Show) and he wants to talk about cancel culture, woke mob and every other thing that doesn’t do anything but splinter and unfocus the group. To me, Rodgers doesn’t show the focus that it really takes to win the multiple championships."

ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg published an extensive look at Rodgers on Friday, featuring a discussion about COVID-19 vaccines, President Joe Biden, Ayn Rand and more.

"I don't want to apologize for being myself," Rodgers said. "I just want to be myself."

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl titles but is not solely "all ball" as the anonymous coach in The Athletic article described. Just earlier this month, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star gave an interview to Clay Skipper of GQ to promote his new lifestyle brand and clothing line.

On Saturday, the Packers were eliminated from the playoffs after a 13-10 upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers suffered a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The disappointment has been more common for the Packers, however. It was the second straight year they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC but failed to reach the Super Bowl. The team has won 13 games in three straight seasons but went just 2-3 in the playoffs during this stretch.

Rodgers led the Packers to a championship after the 2010 season, but the team hasn't made it to the Super Bowl since.

There have been no issues for the quarterback in the regular season as the favorite to win his second straight MVP award. Rodgers finished the year with 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, four interceptions and a league-best 111.9 passer rating.