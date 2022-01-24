Odell Beckham Jr. Earns $750K Contract Incentive With Rams' Playoff Win vs. Bucs

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year, $1.25 million contract with $3 million in team-based performance incentives last November, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Naturally, the Rams are showing Beckham the money as they advance through the playoffs, and he earned himself another $750,000 with L.A.'s 30-27 NFC Divisional Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

He already earned $500,000 in incentives after the Rams' 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round.

A total of $1.75 million more could be on the table with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game ($750,000) and a subsequent victory in the Super Bowl ($1 million).

All Beckham has had to do is participate in one play in each of the Rams' playoff games so far to trigger the incentive, but he's been a key contributor to the offense.

Beckham had four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown (alongside a 40-yard pass) versus the Cardinals and added six receptions for 69 receiving yards against the Bucs.

Now he'll look to help the Rams make the Super Bowl in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.