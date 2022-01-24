Matthew Stafford on Rams' Game-Winning Drive vs. Bucs: 'I Love Those Situations'

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams on a last-minute game-winning drive to give his team a 30-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Stafford, who completed 28-of-38 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns, found No. 1 wideout Cooper Kupp for catches of 20 and 44 yards en route to Matt Gay's game-winning field goal with no time remaining.

After the game, Stafford commented on the heart-stopping matchup, which saw the Rams blow a 27-3 lead only to win at the very end.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette scored on a nine-yard run with 42 seconds left. After the PAT, the score was all tied up at 27, giving the Rams the ball with one timeout left.

Stafford and Kupp got the job done, though, spoiling the defending Super Bow champion's effort and stunning the Raymond James Stadium crowd.

Regarding the final drive and overcoming the Bucs' comeback attempts, Stafford said this:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Rams will now host the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.