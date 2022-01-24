Broncos Rumors: HC Search Down to 'A Few' Candidates Amid Talks with Dan Quinn, More

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos' search for a new head coach is reportedly progressing toward its final stages.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Denver has narrowed its list to "a few" candidates. Fowler also reported Sunday that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was believed to be one of the finalists.

Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver reported Saturday that Broncos general manager George Paton is "giving strong consideration to" holding a second round of interviews with two or three finalists. Klis stated that Paton and his search committee interviewed seven candidates in a four-day span.

Quinn is believed to be the front-runner for the position because of his prior working relationship with Paton. They were together in the Miami Dolphins organization from 2005 to 2006, with Paton serving as director of player personnel and Quinn as defensive line coach.

Quinn is one of the most popular candidates in this hiring cycle, as he's drawn interest from multiple teams. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Quinn is scheduled to interview with the New York Giants on Monday.

Per Klis, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has also emerged as one of the top options Denver is pursuing.

"Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also figures to be among the top two to five candidates because of his previous play-calling experience in Jacksonville and natural head coach-type presence," Klis wrote.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon were also reportedly among those to interview for the position.