Tom Brady Hasn't 'Put a Lot of Thought' into His Future amid Retirement Rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked about his future after his team's 30-27 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

"I haven’t put a lot of thought into it," Brady said regarding his future, adding that he'll take it "day-by-day."

The comments come on the same day that ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported on Brady's potential future plans.

"Sources with the Bucs and close to Brady all recognize the star quarterback remains noncommittal to playing beyond this season. Although Brady could decide to play again—he has talked about playing until he was 45, and even beyond—it is far from a given, sources told ESPN.

"Brady's departure is a topic that quietly has come up within the Tampa Bay organization for weeks now, and there has been internal uncertainty about what the future holds for the seven-time Super Bowl champion and all-time NFL passing leader.

"Brady, 44, plans to take time after the season ends—a month or longer—to assess how he feels physically and mentally while also gauging his family's desires, sources told ESPN."

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, has played in the NFL since 2000. The 44-year-old's resume also includes five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP honors.

Brady spoke with the NBC Sports crew regarding the perfect ending to his career, and his quotes appeared on the broadcast:

The Bucs won't be ending this year with a Super Bowl win after the Rams knocked them out of the playoffs.

Production isn't an issue for Brady, who just completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 43 touchdowns (12 interceptions) for an NFC South champion team that went 13-4 and earned the conference's No. 2 seed.

Tampa Bay also finished second in scoring this year despite injuries to star wideouts Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. Ultimately, any retirement this offseason wouldn't be based on a decline in play.

Brady is signed with the Bucs through 2022 after inking a one-year contract extension last offseason. He joined the team as a free agent in 2020 following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl win in his first year.