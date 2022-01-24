American Express 2022: Hudson Swafford Earns 3rd Career Win After Strong Final Round

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Hudson Swafford was crowned the winner of the 2022 American Express on Sunday at the PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, after an excellent performance on the back nine helped him stave off Tom Hoge.

The 34-year-old shot an eight-under 64 to win at 23-under for his third win on the PGA Tour.

Lee Hodges, Paul Barjon and Hoge topped the leaderboard through three rounds, but Swafford was one of several players to make a jump in the standings in the final round, including Brian Harman and Lanto Griffin.

Swafford, in particular, entered the fourth round tied for fifth place after finishing at 15-under. While Hodges and Barjon were in control, Swafford took over as soon as he hit the course on Sunday.

While the Florida native opened with a bogey on the first hole, it was only uphill from there. He recorded four birdies on the front nine before adding five birdies on the back nine. The biggest moment of his afternoon came when he broke a three-way tie with Francesco Molinari and Harmon with an eagle on the 16th hole for a two-shot lead.

Swafford carried that momentum into the 17th, taking a commanding three-shot lead entering the final hole. He secured the victory with a birdie on the final hole to hold off Hoge and the rest of the pack.

Barjon, who entered the final round in second place, dropped all the way to 10th after shooting plus-one for the round and 17-under total.

In comparison to Swafford, he struggled on the afternoon, shooting for three bogeys and just two birdies.

Hoge, meanwhile, struggled out of the gate on Sunday, recording just one birdie on the front nine before inching closer to Swafford on the back nine with four birdies.

Hodges also couldn't match Swafford, recording just three birdies on the afternoon.

Swafford is now a two-time winner of the American Express, having also won the event back in 2017. He's also won the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Swafford takes home $1,368,000 with the win, while Hoge, who finished second, takes home $828,400.