Video: Hershey Bears Set World Record with 52,341 Stuffed Animals Tossed on Ice

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Hershey Bears defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-0 during Saturday's matchup, but it was the first goal that was most memorable.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby's goal set off the annual Teddy Bear Toss for the Washington Capitals' AHL affiliate in which fans throw stuffed teddy bears onto the ice. There was a lengthy delay as players on the Bears dove into the piles of stuffed animals in celebration.

It ended up being a world-record celebration, as fans threw 52,341 stuffed animals onto the ice:

Chris Mautner of Penn Live noted the previous record was 45,650 from the 2019 Teddy Bear Toss game.

The annual tradition calls for fans to bring the stuffed animals to the game and throw them onto the ice after the Bears' first goal. They are then collected and donated to local organizations.