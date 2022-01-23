Kansas State's Ayoka Lee Sets NCAA Record with 61-Point Game vs. Oklahoma

Kansas State's Ayoka Lee Sets NCAA Record with 61-Point Game vs. OklahomaJanuary 24, 2022
Kansas State junior center Ayoka Lee set an NCAA women's basketball record with 61 points in a 94-65 win over Oklahoma on Sunday, breaking a record that had stood since 1987.
Lee scored the record-setting basket with about three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
K-State Women's Basketball @KStateWBB
Ayoka Lee had an unstoppable performance today on her way to scoring an NCAA record-setting 61 points.
Lee had a dominant afternoon from start to finish against the 14th-ranked Sooners. She had 12 points within the first five minutes of the first quarter and tacked on another 30 points in the second quarter alone.
Lee was particularly effective in the post and shot 23-of-30 from the field en route to the 61 points. She also had 12 rebounds in the win.
K-State Women's Basketball @KStateWBB
Ayoka Lee has 12 pts in 5 minutes.
K-State Women's Basketball @KStateWBB
History in the making for Ayoka Lee
K-State Women's Basketball @KStateWBB
A moment to remember

Lee's new scoring record passes Britney Griner (50), set vs K-State on March 4, 2013.
The NCAA women's basketball single-game scoring record was previously set by Cindy Brown at Long Beach State in a 1987 win against San Jose State when she tallied 60 points. Former Minnesota guard Rachel Banham tied the record in a 2016 win over Northwestern.
Lee entered Sunday's game averaging 23.6 points and 10.8 rebounds this season. She's in her third season at Kansas State and is eligible for the 2022 WNBA draft because she will turn 22 in August.
Kansas State is third in the Big 12 with a 15-4 record. Iowa State and Oklahoma lead the conference with 16-2 and 16-3 records, respectively.
The Wildcats will be back in action Wednesday against the Texas Longhorns.