Giants Rumors: Bengals DC Lou Anarumo to Interview for Head Coaching Job

The New York Giants will reportedly interview Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for their head coach vacancy on Sunday, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Anarumo is in his third year with the Bengals, helping the team reach the AFC Championship Game with Saturday's 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. The defense forced three turnovers while holding star running back Derrick Henry to just 62 rushing yards in the upset win.

The Giants are seeking a replacement for Joe Judge, who was fired after going 10-23 across two seasons.

New York hired Joe Schoen as the new general manager Friday and has quickly advanced its search for a new head coach. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier reportedly interviewed this weekend, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, while Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is also set to interview, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The organization is seeking someone who can turn things around after five straight losing seasons, a stretch that has spanned three different coaches.

Anarumo knows what it takes to reshape a franchise after a significant transformation the past three years in Cincinnati. After winning just six games in 2019 and 2020 combined, the Bengals went 10-7 this year with an AFC North title. The squad is now one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.

Though the Bengals defense finished just 17th in the NFL in points allowed this year, it's been a steady climb after ranking 30th in the category the year before Anarumo came to town.

The 55-year-old also has experience with the Giants, serving as the defensive backs coach in 2018.