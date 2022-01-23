X

    Packers' Matt LaFleur Takes Blame for Loss to 49ers, Calls It 'Tough Pill to Swallow'

    Erin WalshJanuary 23, 2022

    AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

    After entering the postseason as the NFC's No. 1 seed, the Green Bay Packers were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers with a 13-10 loss in the divisional round on Saturday at Lambeau Field. 

    While speaking with reporters after the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shouldered the blame for the loss, calling it a "tough pill to swallow."

    Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

    Matt LaFleur opens with this: "This is a tough pill to swallow for all of us right now. That's a really disappointed locker room. I hurt for them. This is two years in a row where you lose home playoff games."

    Sam Fortier @Sam4TR

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "When we score 10 points, I put that all on myself. I got to be better than that."<br><br>"I don't know. I don't have a lot more than that to say."

    Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

    Matt LaFleur on how much blame Aaron Rodgers should shoulder: "I think Aaron did everything he could. He was under a lot of duress. I think it's more to do with I didn't put our guys in good enough position to make enough plays, and I take that very personally."

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    Packers coach Matt LaFleur on having 10 players on the field for the final field-goal attempt: "That's unacceptable. That's on me."

    Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers completed 20 of 29 passes for 225 yards, but he failed to record a touchdown, as the San Francisco defense played arguably its best game of the season. 

    A major reason why the Packers lost was because of their gaffe-laden play on special teams. Green Bay allowed a blocked punt, which was returned for a touchdown to tie the score 10-10 late in the fourth quarter, in addition to a blocked field goal before halftime. 

    The Packers also allowed the Niners to rack up 91 yards on three kick returns. 

    This is the second straight season the Packers have been eliminated from the postseason at home. It's also the team's earliest playoff exit since the 2013 season when it fell to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round. 

