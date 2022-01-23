Jimmy Garoppolo on 49ers' Rally vs. Packers: 'When a Team Gets Hot, It's Dangerous'

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game after upsetting the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers 13-10 on Saturday evening.

The NFC's No. 6 seed, which started the year 3-5, has now won nine of its last 11 games. After the win over Green Bay, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo talked about his scorching-hot team with Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi.

San Francisco finished the regular season winning seven of nine games. The 49ers have also won six of their last seven (including playoffs).

A 26-23 overtime win over the host Cincinnati Bengals, who are headed to the AFC Championship Game, kickstarted the 6-1 run.

The stretch also included overcoming a 17-0 deficit to win 27-24 in the regular-season finale over the Los Angeles Rams in a must-win matchup to make the playoffs.

The 49ers needed to go 88 yards with no timeouts down 24-17 with 1:27 left against the Rams. They got it done after a Jauan Jennings 14-yard touchdown catch plus a Robbie Gould PAT.

Gould kicked a 24-yard field goal in overtime, and rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas ended the game with an interception on the next drive.

The 49ers then traveled to Dallas to face the NFC East champion Cowboys.

The 49ers dominated the Cowboys for much of the game, taking a 23-7 lead. Dallas scored 10 straight points down the stretch and got the ball with 32 seconds left at its 20-yard line with a chance to win the game.

However, the Cowboys ran out of time at the 49ers' 24-yard line, and the 49ers kept rolling.

The 49ers' defense and special teams kept Green Bay in check on Saturday, with the breakthrough occurring late in the fourth after a Jordan Willis blocked punt led to a Talanoa Hufanga six-yard return for a touchdown.

A Packers three-and-out led to a nine-play, 44-yard drive capped by a 45-yard Gould field goal with no time left to win the game.

The 49ers will now advance to the NFC Championship on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET. They will visit the winner of the Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday.