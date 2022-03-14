Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers Agree to Contract as Ben Roethlisberger's Replacement

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Former Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Garafolo reports Trubisky will be the "expected starter" after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

Trubisky later confirmed the agreement to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Trubisky spent the 2021 season as a backup to Josh Allen after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, who selected him second overall in 2017 out of North Carolina. While he racked up a winning record with the Bears (29-21), he was inconsistent, which led to the team's decision not to pick up his fifth-year option.

In 51 career games with the Bears across four seasons, the 27-year-old completed 64 percent of his passes for 10,609 yards and 64 touchdowns against 37 interceptions. Part of why things didn't work out in Chicago is the fact that the team traded for Nick Foles, who eventually took over as the starter.

In six appearances with the Bills in 2021, Trubisky completed six of eight passes for 43 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 24 yards and a score.

Signing Trubisky was a no-brainer for the Steelers following Roethlisberger's retirement. Mason Rudolph, Josh Dobbs and Dwayne Haskins were the only quarterbacks on the roster following Roethlisberger's departure, and none are better than Trubisky.

Signing Trubisky was also a much better option for the Steelers than drafting and potentially starting a rookie quarterback. The signal-callers in the 2022 draft class are very much unproven, and there wasn't much hype around them in comparison to the 2021 class.